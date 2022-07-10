Labour Party not surprised by APC’s ‘insensitive’ Muslim-Muslim ticket — Deputy Chairman

Deputy National Chairman of the Labour Party, Olorunfemi Ayo, has said that the Muslim-Muslim ticket settled for by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 general election was the height of the party’s insensitivity to the secular makeup of the Nigerian state.

He said the decision of the party to field Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima on a joint Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket was not a surprise to the Labour Party and Nigerians.

“The Labour Party cannot be surprised that APC will do exactly what they had planned to do a long time before now.

“To say that there are no Christians in the North or the Christians in the North are not competent or not worthy for an APC joint ticket in 2023 is to also justify what some people have been saying in different quarters that the plan of the Buhari administration or the Buhari APC is to Islamise Nigeria.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“That is exactly what they are pushing and they want to justify it by whatever means. The rest is left for Nigerians to decide whether they want to promote religious bigotry above the development of the country.

“In any political environment, where you are insensitive to the culture of the people and you want to force yourself on them. You can only continue to breed crises, as they started with crises from the inception of their governments, till this time.

“It has increased prices of goods, perverse insecurity in the country, leading to injustice in everywhere. corruption has increased, we are not surprised they can go ahead, the choice is for Nigerians to choose between, light and darkness.

“The Labour Party has balanced the situation. Number one, we try to justify the need for a southerner to come in.

“That person should be from a southern part of Nigeria that has never exercised executive power before. And we didn’t just do that, we went and searched for a credible candidate. We discovered one person and that person is better than any other person.

“We saw that in Peter Obi. We also went further and searched for the most credible candidate that has appeal among the youth; somebody that has spent his time in productive engagement; who has been able to do something for himself, has no record of corruption or blemish record of any kind. Somebody of impeccable integrity and who is a Muslim.

“So you can compare between APC and the Labour Party now and which one is like darkness and which one is light,” the Deputy National Chairman of the party said.