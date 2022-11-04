Labour Party National Chairman denies resignation rumours

The National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Julius Abure, has denied the rumours making the rounds, especially in the social media space, that he had resigned from his position as the National Chairman.

Abure, whose reaction came on Friday in an interview session with a group of journalists, accused other political parties, he claimed, were envious of the monumental movement the LP had become, as being responsible for the rumours.

The LP National Chairman added that the other political parties in the contest for the 2023 general elections were already jittery about the massive support the LP and its Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed, enjoyed among the Nigerian populace.

Abure said that his party was busy preparing ahead of the party’s presidential campaign slated for November 11, adding that the report on some online platforms of his purported resignation was an attempt to distract the party and dampened the spirit of its widespread supporters.

Nigerians, he noted, were tired of the status quo and were ready to vote for the Labour Party presidential candidate and his running mate in the forthcoming general election, adding that the party’s programmes were ready and would change the fortune of the country for good.

“I was in the office, sitting on the seat of the National Chairman and performing the duties of the office when I saw the report. I felt that was the handiwork of the opposition, those who are already afraid of the fortune and strength of the party.

“I saw it as an attempt to distract us, to whittle down the spirit of our people; of course, people responded and said it was not true. But since you have asked and to answer you clearly, I have not resigned and I have no reason whatsoever to resign.

“I have nurtured the party for twenty years. I rose through the ranks, I was there when the party was formed in 2002. I was the first Assistant State Secretary in Edo. I became the State Secretary, Deputy National Secretary. I became the National Secretary and now the National Chairman.

“It has always been my dream to lead the people of Nigeria to have good governance and to have a better life. Now that God has put the leadership in my hands and I am leading the struggle to liberate Nigerians, there is no reason why I should run away from that onerous responsibility and patriotic call to save Nigeria.

“I believe Nigeria can be better and the challenges we have had over the years is because we have clueless leadership that is selfish and self-centred and that is why Nigeria cannot work, we need to change the narrative of the country,” Abure stressed.

