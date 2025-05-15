Labour Party has been urged to forge unity among its members nationwide ahead conduct of the 2027 general elections.

A socio-political group, Abia Concerned Citizens in a statement by its Director General, Arch Rose Ugoh said the party has it takes to win more states in the coming elections.

While praising the Governor Abia state, Alex Otti for his commit to the growth of the party, the group alleged the former National Chairman of the party of hobnobbing with the leadership of the ruling party.

She stated, “Otti has transformed Abia State, leading in key sectors such as energy, security, and education.”

Challenging Abure’s authority, she asked, “What steps did he take when Labour Party National Assembly members defected to the APC?

Isn’t this the same Abure who had the audacity to claim the party suspended the best performing governor in Nigeria, the best governor in the history of the Southeast?

Alex Otti has become a model for good governance in Nigeria, transforming Abia State across the energy sector, economy, industrialization, security, education, and more.”

The group urged Abure and Umar Faruk to return to their home states and destabilise the ruling party there with their divisive tendencies.

She further advised them to humbly accept the fact that their tenure has long since ended as ruled by the Supreme Court on 4th April, 2025.

“We Abians can no longer allow these APC agents to continue to denigrate the people’s Governor with their unguarded statements,” she asserted, emphasising that such rhetoric only served to create further confusion among the members of party.

They also highlighted the absurdity of Abure calling on President Bola Tinubu of the APC for intervention in a Labour Party matter.

The group raised concerns about Abure’s threats to lead NWC members to suspend influential party figures, including the female Senator representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Senator Ireti Kingibe and the highly revered Peter Obi.

While reaffirming their unwavering support for Governor Otti, they are insisting that unity and strong leadership which Abure lacks are essential for the party’s future success.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE