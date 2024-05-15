The Labour Party has created a new directorate for the OBIdients movement with a promise to announce a director to administer the new directorate of the OBIdient supporters next week.

“The director would oversee registration of the army of OBIdients home and abroad to facilitate a seamless registration of the OBIdient into he Labour party, National Chairman of the Labour Party,” Barr. Julius Abure stated.

Abure said this the newly created directorate would have a new member to be announced next week and it would do so taking cognizance of visible OBIdients to drive the process.

Abure said the challenge before the party is to ensure that Nigerians get a good deal with governance, therefore, the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) should partner with the Labour Party for a unified purpose to this cause.

He said the Labour movement under its President, Joe Ajaero would not make any good fighting the party but instead join hands with the party to build a structure that would lead the party to national political leadership and governance.