Labour party in contact with El-Zakzaky, says Kaduna guber candidate

Kaduna governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Shunom Adinga has disclosed the party have established contact with the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky and his members to support the presidential ambition of Peter Obi as well as his gubernatorial ambition ahead of the 2023 general elections.

He made this known during an interactive session with newsmen in Kaduna at the weekend.

According to Adinga, he joined the governorship race out of the desire to provide quality leadership using human capital resources to turn the state into a viable economy and development.

He noted that labour is all about human capital development adding that fortunately, Kaduna State has enormous natural and human capital resources to be harnessed for youth employment and human development.

“We try as much as possible to bring aggrieved members of the society together to support LP such as Shite and El-zakzaky.

”We contacted them and had a robust discussion on common interests. We have also a clear understanding with them in matters of collaboration with the incoming government of Peter Obi to make sure that we rebuild the economy of the state and country.

“We try to ensure that all the aggrieved members are brought together to achieve the desired results,” he said.

He also explained that no party in the country is as famous as the labour party because Nigeria has more workers than the number of politicians.

“So Labour is the biggest and one of the most populous parties in the country today. If you narrow it down, Kaduna State is an extraction of the federation and therefore the population of workers are very high in Kaduna State.





“Anybody who cannot manage the human capital resources of approximately 6-7 million population and harness them into potential Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), such leader is not creative enough to lead the population.

“Leaders should be able to turn around the enormous human capital to IGR through creativity”, he stated.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE