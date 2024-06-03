Millions of supporters of Mr Peter Obi, the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP) under the auspices of the OBIdient Movement have congratulated the leader of the newly created directorate at the Labour Party Marcel Ngogbehei, and the members of the directorate.

Recall that the leadership of the Party through a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, announced the creation of a directorate to see to the affairs of the OBIdient Movement and encourage their participation in the Party and the governance in Nigeria.

This development was widely commended by millions of supporters of the party and its 2023 Presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi across the world as they described it as a step in the right direction.

The Labour Party also appointed, Marcel Ngogbehei as the head of the directorate with other nine persons.

Recall that Marcel Ngogbehei led the group to launch its operations at the first-ever meeting of the Obidient movement in August 2022 at the international conference center in Abuja where all the Party stakeholders including the Presidential Candidate, his running mates, the Presidential Campaign DG, the National Labour Party chairman and thousands of party faithful and OBIdients gather in what was termed “LP Leadership Summit in 2022.” and has since been very active in the OBIdient Movement including leading the last Nationwide Rally on February 18th, 2023.

The inaugural Vice Chairman of the Coalition for Peter Obi (CPO), Mallam Zubairu Mohammed in a signed statement said the appointment of Ngogbehei and members of the new directorate is a testament to their dedication and patriotism to Nigeria.

He said the appointment of Ngogbehei as the leader of the directorate was based on his passion for making a difference in the lives of others and expressed commitment that the appointment of Ngogbehei would reinvigorate the Obidient movement.

“On behalf of the entire Comrades of the OBIdient Movement including the Student Arm of the OBIdient Movement, I extend our heartfelt congratulations on your recent appointment as members of the LP Directorate. This achievement is a testament to your commitment, high integrity, dedication, leadership, Patriotism, and unwavering commitment to service to your country which I witnessed as your vice chairman North in the Coalition for Peter Obi (CPO).

“Your passion for making a difference in the lives of others has always been evident, and we do not doubt that you will continue to inspire, empower , and reinvigorate the OBIdient Movement once again in your new role. Your vision, integrity, and compassion will undoubtedly steer both the Labour Party and the passionate OBIdient Movement towards the actualisation of Mr. Peter Obi People’s Mandate.

“We are proud to stand alongside you as you embark on this new chapter of leadership, and we look forward to witnessing the positive impact you will undoubtedly make in your community and beyond,” the statement read.

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE