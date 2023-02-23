Osaretin Osadebamwen, abuja

The Labour party has said it has deployed over 600,000 polling unit scouts across the country to monitor activities that do not conform to the electoral process and alert it’s leadership.

The scouts are to particularly raise alarm of any vote buying for immediate resistance by the Nigerian people with support from the law enforcement agency on Saturday.

This would give the Labour party a win of the election on the first ballot, following an optimism it has drawn from the analysis of the party supporters readiness, across the country, Chief Mobilizer for the Labour Party, Wale Okunniyi told Nigerians while on 2023 Verdict, programme of the Channels TV.

The 674,370 scouts are besides the same figure of canvassers who would provide support to the lone agent per polling unit.

The figure of Labour party supporters at each polling unit translate to 11 personnel as front force to protect the LP votes in the Saturday elections.

He said the party has finished its logistical arrangement for the Saturday election with deployment of 11 party supporters to the respective polling unit across the country.

According to him, beside the official party agent which it has registered with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), there are five canvassers and five scouts in each of the polling unit area.

He said the five scouts have a clear directive to ensure that they look out for any act or activities that does not conform to the voting process at the polling unit and alert the party head.

He maintained that the coalition of workers across Nigeria working for the Labour Party will be voting the Labour Party candidate of the Labour Party and resist all attempt to undermine the process.

“For me, where there is a will there is away, When you are popular and the Nigerian people are vigilant, Vote buying itself will be dealt with. It will not be something that you will freely do, given our popularity the Nigerian people will resist it.





“However, the security forces comprising the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), have assured us that it will not happen, they said they are going to make sure that it did not happen.

“Know this, when you are popular in a polling unit, it is difficult to buy a vote, , even when they take your money, they will not vote for you, and if you want to do it by force, they will resist you.

“The truth about this is for us to be popular in every polling unit, they are even wiser because I know, where they take your money, they will still not vote for you because enough of suffering in the hands of the APC for the past eight years,” he stated.