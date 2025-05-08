Labour Party crisis: Arrest Abure now, Gov Otti urges IGP Egbetokun

Abia Governor, Alex Otti, has reacted to his suspension by the Julius Abure-led faction of the Labour Party, insisting that Abure no longer has the legal standing to act as the party’s National Chairman.

The Governor equally called on the Inspector General of Police to arrest Abure for impersonation and for INEC to implement the Supreme Court judgment to preserve the integrity of the court and protect democracy.

Otti, in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ferdinand Ekeoma, said the Supreme Court of Nigeria has unambiguously stated that Abure is no longer the National Chairman of the Labour Party.

Otti urged Nigerians to disregard the news of his suspension, describing Abure’s actions as an attempt to be “smart by half” after being summoned by a committee to respond to allegations of misconduct.

“Just few hours after being summoned by a Committee Set up by the Senator Nenadi Usman-led National Caretaker Committee to come and respond to allegations of gross misconduct bordering on financial misappropriation,impersonation and anti party activities levelled against him, Abure decided to be smart by half by rushing to the press to announce the purported suspension of Governor Otti and other eminent members of the party.

“Finally, we call on the Inspector General of Police to quickly arrest Mr. Abure for impersonation, while INEC should ensure full implementation of the Supreme Court judgement as a way of preserving the integrity of the Supreme Court and protecting our democracy,” the statement said.