Labour party chairman, Abdulkadir Abdulsalam, is dead

The National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Alhaji Abdulkadir Abdulsalam is reportedly dead.

The Deputy National Secretary of the party, Kennedy Chigozie, who confirmed the demise of the Chairman, said he died in the early hours of Tuesday.

Mr Chigozie said that a public announcement would be made soon by the party after due consultation with his immediate family.

Details later…

