Factional Chairman of the Labour Party, Comrade Lamidi Apapa, has distanced himself from calls for an Interim National Government.

He said this una statement issued by Factional National Publicity Secretary of the Party, Abayomi Arabambi.

According to statement signed by Arabambi, “the Lamidi Apapa faction of the Labour Party (LP) distancing itself from calls for an interim government and agitations that the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, not be sworn in on May 29, pending the resolution of the petitions before the presidential election tribunal.

“Swearing in Tinubu on May 29, may not have any impact on the ongoing legal tussle on the presidential election involving our party, APC and INEC. So, whether the President-elect is sworn in or not, there is right to remove him legally if it is found out that he was not duly elected,” Arabambi said.

Citing sections 136 and 146 of the constitution, Arabambi said, “What Peter Obi is crying for is not supported by the law. A refusal to swear in Tinubu as President will create a vacuum in the system, the law abhors this.

“Even Peter Obi once benefitted from the system of being sworn into office despite pending petitions filed against him before the tribunal by Andy Uba. The Law has to be complied with, which is to swear in Tinubu as president, and if anybody wants to change the narrative, they will have to change the law,” the statement said.

