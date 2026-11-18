Organised labour leaders and pensioners in Nigeria have endorsed Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, for a second term ahead of the 2027 governorship election.

The endorsement was announced during the disbursement of the seventh tranche of ₦5 billion for the settlement of outstanding gratuities and death benefits owed to retired civil servants and families of deceased workers at the Government House, Kano.

Among those who declared support for the governor were former President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ayuba Wabba; Deputy National President of the NLC, Comrade Kano Ado Minjibir; National President of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners, Comrade Mazi Goodwin Abumisi; and Kano State NLC Chairman, Comrade Kabiru Inuwa.

The labour leaders and pensioners commended the Yusuf administration for its sustained commitment to addressing the backlog of pension and gratuity payments owed to retired workers.

They particularly applauded the release of the latest ₦5 billion tranche, bringing the total amount committed by the state government towards clearing outstanding pension liabilities to ₦37 billion.

In their separate remarks, the leaders expressed confidence in Governor Yusuf’s administration and called for his re-election in 2027 to enable him to continue what they described as efforts to improve the welfare of workers and pensioners.

The endorsement comes as the Kano State Government intensifies efforts to settle inherited pension liabilities, with a target of clearing the outstanding obligations by April 2027.

The latest disbursement represents another phase of the government’s ongoing commitment to paying retirement benefits and death entitlements to former civil servants and families of deceased workers.