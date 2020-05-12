Labour calls for review of privatisation in electricity sector

The organised labour in the electricity sector has called for an immediate review of the privatisation process of the nation’s electricity sector; saying that the process of that privatisation is fraudulent.

The two labour unions in the sector; the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) and the Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies (SSAEC), also decried corruption in the sector.

Addressing a news conference in Abuja, the labour unions emphasised that the privatisation process was fraudulent and responsible for the poor quality of service experienced in the sector since its privatisation.

The unions explained that contracts within the sector are still being awarded to unqualified individuals, without recourse to in-house capacity to address some of the challenges facing the sector.

The secretary, NUEE, Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) Branch, Comrade Monday Johnson said Nigeria has not benefited from the privatisation of the power sector despite several bailouts handed over to the DISCO.

To this end, the labour unions called on the new management of the TCN to work on blocking all the loopholes that give rise to corruption in the sector.

Meanwhile, the labour unions commended the present management of TCN, on the measures being taken to curb corruption in the sector.

The labour unions stated that the management has streamlined procurement processes in the power sector, which has saved the country billions of Naira that would have gone into private pockets.

