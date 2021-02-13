Labo Entertainment releases Dotman’s album 

Labo Entertainment has released the album of its rave of the moment, Olatunji Oladotun Alade popularly known as Dotman.

The new project entitled “Hakuna Matata” has 17 tracks with lots of creative and prolific producers working on the project.

C.E.O, Labo Business Group, Olabisi Akanbi, revealed that ‘Hakuna Matata’ is the first studio collection that will be released by the singer under Labo Entertainment.

Currently, the album which has lots of inspirational songs is finally on music shelves and all major digital platforms, iTunes, Amazon, Spotify, Boomplay and others.

The album has hit song, Enugbe that is already the toast of clubs, radio stations, and event places in Nigeria and beyond.

Other interesting tracks on the album are Giveaway, Hakuna Matata, Shuga, Mama, Duro, Number One, Tonight and Feelings.

Producers that worked on the LP are ID Cabasa, Cobby Dollar, Paq, Cortes Beats, Kentee, Lussh, Meezy, Ckay YO, Fresh VDM, Boy 2Shirtz and Marqaii.

