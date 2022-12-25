Labby, Fatayo share love story

There is never a time or place for true love. It happens accidentally, in a heartbeat, in a single flashing, throbbing moment.

This popular saying was further validated by the love story of popular brand influencer and founder of Labby Media agency, also known as Labby and her lover, Williams Fatayo who met at an event they both never wanted to attend.

What started as a formal introduction by a mutial friend blossomed into a beautiful love story with unending chapters.

Fatayo who proposed to Labby in Toronto described their meeting as coincidental in an Instagram post.

He shared: “It’s super beautiful how a totally coincidental meeting at an edition of the mainland block party that both of us dint want to attend has brought us here. A mutual friend of ours introduced us to each other at the party and the rest as they say is history”

The couple sealed their love with a dazzling wedding ceremony in Ijebu Ode, attended by friends, family and well-wishers who had come and celebrate with the.

