LAAC holds annual conference August 7

THE League of Airports and Aviation Correspondents (LAAC) is set to hold its annual conference on August 7, bringing together aviation stakeholders, media professionals, and industry experts to discuss pressing issues and trends in the aviation sector.

The conference provides a platform for knowledge sharing, networking, and collaboration, and is expected to attract a wide range of participants from across the industry.

As the aviation industry continues to evolve, the conference will provide a timely opportunity for attendees to engage with key issues, challenges, and opportunities shaping the sector.

With a focus on innovation, sustainability, and growth, the conference will feature expert insights, panel discussions, and presentations on topics such as airport development, air traffic management, and aviation safety.

LAAC’s annual conference is a significant event in the aviation calendar, and its importance cannot be overstated. It provides a unique opportunity for industry professionals to come together, share experiences, and learn from one another.

The conference is also designed to offer a chance for attendees to connect with exhibitors, sponsors, and other stakeholders, potentially leading to new partnerships and business opportunities.

LAAC is a professional organization dedicated to promoting aviation journalism, airport development, and air transport in Nigeria and beyond.

With its annual conference, LAAC aims to foster collaboration, knowledge sharing, and innovation in the aviation industry, and to contribute to the growth and development of the sector.

This year’s conference promises to be an exciting and informative event, with a range of topics and issues on the agenda.

“Attendees can expect to gain valuable insights into the latest trends and developments in the aviation industry, as well as opportunities to network with peers and industry leaders.

“Whether you’re an aviation professional, a media representative, or simply someone with a passion for flight, the LAAC annual conference is an event not to be missed,” reveals, Wole Shadare, Chairman of the LAAC conference committee.

