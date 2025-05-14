LA judge grants Halle Bailey restraining order against ‘abusive’ ex, DDG

A Los Angeles judge has granted actress and singer Halle Bailey a restraining order against rapper and YouTube star, DDG, her former boyfriend and the father of their one-year-old son.

The ‘Little Mermaid’ star, 25, alleged DDG was repeatedly violent with her and made her fear for herself and their child.

On Tuesday, the court ordered DDG, 27, whose full name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr, to stay away from Bailey and their son until a hearing on 6 June.

Bailey, alleged there had been “multiple acts of physical violence” from DGG since their split in October.

In the documents on Halle Bailey restraining order, reported by the Associated Press, Bailey said: “Throughout our relationship, Darryl has been and continues to be physically, verbally, emotionally, and financially abusive towards me.

“I am seeking orders to protect myself and our son Halo from his ongoing abuse.”

Bailey and DDG were in a relationship from 2022 until last year.

DDG rose to fame on YouTube and has since released four albums

In the documents, the actress said, “things got physical between us” after DDG repeatedly insulted her as she strapped the baby into a seat in his car in January.

“We fought each other, wrestling and tussling. At one point, Darryl was pulling my hair. He then slammed my face on the steering wheel, causing my tooth to get chipped. I then stopped fighting back as I was in a lot of pain.”

Bailey included photos of her tooth and bruises on her arms in her filing, which have since been published by some US media outlets.

As part of the restraining order, DDG was also instructed not to possess any weapons. The judge can extend the order for up to five years at the 6 June hearing.

Bailey also requested that DDG be ordered to stop using his social media platforms to continue “bad mouthing me to his several millions of fans”.

“He claims I am withholding our son and that I am with other men. As a result, I then receive threats and hate on social media,” she said in the documents.

Bailey shot to fame as part of Chloe x Halle, a pop duo with her sister, and later released music as a solo artist. She has been nominated for five Grammy Awards.

As an actress, she appeared in sitcom Grown-ish from 2018 to 2022. Her biggest role to date, however, was playing the titular character in Disney’s 2023 live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.

DDG rose to fame in the mid-2010s by posting videos on YouTube, and signed a record deal in 2018. He has released four studio albums.

