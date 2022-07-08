La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort’s Corporate Beach Olympics debut October 1

Sport tourism in Nigeria is to receive a boost as La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort introduces a new sport package into its ecosystem known as Corporate Beach Olympics.

The African themed and award winning resort, which is located in Ikegun Village on the outskirts of Ibeju Lekki, Lagos and founded by Otunba Wanle Akinboboye, is noted for its personalised tourism offerings blended with traditional African styles and modern fusion.

Speaking on this new offering, the Group General Manager of the resort, Abidemi Adeboye, said it is part of the resort’s commitment to continue to deepen the experience of patrons and visitors of the resort through innovations.

Adeboye said this new package is in partnership with Mastersports International Limited, which is noted for its expertise and experience in organising event of such magnitude.

According to him, the sport leisure event, which would be a month-long and fun-filled would run from October 1 to 31, 2022 and is targeted at bringing corporate executives from the different sectors of the economy together to compete in 14 uniquely curated beach sports.

He explained that the objectives of the new venture, among others are; to create platforms for bonding, team work, networking and interactions, play and relaxation as well as learn new skills and ethos and deepen experiences both on land and water.

Ahead of the main event, Adeboye revealed that some corporate executives would be formally invited based on their standings and personal recognisation to a special two-day event that would serve as introduction to the October launch.

Some of the sport events for the one-month long offering include beach soccer, volleyball, badminton, kayaking, table tennis, ocean swimming, polo, thug of war, snooker/billiards, fishing, catapulting, karaoke and tennis.

Corporate organisations are expected to signal their interest to participate to enroll for the event through La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort various channels and partner agencies as well as the official website for the event, clearly indicating the sporting activities of choice.

They will also have sponsorship opportunities that present them with a platform to exhibit their goods and services during the one – month long outing.

