L-PRES, women business groups partner to boost livestock sector in Sokoto

In a bid to enhance the productivity and resilience of the livestock sector in Sokoto State, the Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support Project (L-PRES) has opened discussions with the association of women business groups on potential areas of collaboration.

The meeting, held at the L-PRES office in Sokoto, saw a high-powered delegation from the association, led by its coordinator, Hajiya Aisha Zarumai.

Speaking during the visit, Hajiya Zarumai emphasized the association’s desire to partner with L-PRES in promoting livestock-related enterprises among women entrepreneurs in the state.

“Our goal is to explore how we can work with L-PRES to empower our members economically and make them more self-reliant through livestock-related activities,” she said, highlighting the importance of inclusive development in the sector.

In response, the L-PRES State Coordinator, Sirajo Abubakar, welcomed the delegation and lauded the association’s initiative.

He reaffirmed the project’s commitment to supporting small and medium enterprises, particularly those led by women, as part of its broader objective of promoting sustainable livelihoods.

Abubakar also briefed the group on several ongoing L-PRES interventions across Sokoto State aimed at increasing livestock productivity, reducing poverty, and strengthening rural economies.

The engagement concluded with both parties identifying areas of mutual interest and expressing optimism about forging a strategic partnership.

The proposed collaboration is expected to drive grassroots economic empowerment, improve food security, and contribute to peace and community development in Sokoto State.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

