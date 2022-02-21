Kyarigate: Court slates Feb 24 to hear DCP Abba Kyari motion for release

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Monday slated Thursday to hear the exparte motion seeking the release of the suspended DCP Abba Kyari from the custody of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) pending the hearing and determination of the fundamental human rights enforcement suit Kyari filed against the Agency.

Abba Kyari, through his counsel. Cynthia Ikenna approached the court with an exparte application seeking his release from the custody of the Agency because of the deplorable condition of his health.

According to his counsel, Abba Kyari is a diabetic patient and has not been allowed access to his doctors since his arrest and detention in the detention facilities of the NDLEA since last week.

The trial Judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo, upon studying the prayers in the motion asked the applicant (DCP Abba Kyari) to put the NDLEA on notice and adjourned till Thursday, February 24, 2022, for the Agency to respond to the averments contained in the exparte application.

Kyari, along with other police officers is being held in NDLEA custody over illicit drug-related offences.

More to come…

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Court slates Feb 24 Court slates Feb 24

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Court slates Feb 24 Court slates Feb 24