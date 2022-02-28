Kyarigate: Court denies DCP Abba Kyari bail

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Monday, turned down the bail application filed by the detained former Commander of Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Force Intelligence Bureau of the Nigerian Police Force, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Abba Kyari.

Kyari is being held in the custody of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) over his alleged involvement in illicit drugs.

Ruling on a bail application for the suspended DCP Abba Kyari moved by his counsel on Monday, Cynthia Ikenna, the Judge said the bail application has been overtaken by the order of the court given on February 22 which permitted the NDLEA to detain Kyari for another 14 days.

Justice Ekwo declined to grant DCP Kyari to bail application and added that, “The only order I will make now is an order allowing the applicant access to any medical personnel of his choice.

“The court will wait for the expiration of the duration of the February 22 order of the court”, Justice Ekwo held and adjourned till March 15, 2022 for hearing of the fundamental human rights enforcement suit filed by DCP Abba Kyari.

Moving the bail application earlier, Kyari’s counsel, Cynthia Ikenna had prayed the court to admit his client to bail pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit he filed against the Federal Government.

According to her, Kyari is hypertensive and diabetic and cannot be managed while in the custody of the NDLEA, even as she added that her client is denied access to his personal doctor.

She also argued that the offences for which her client was charged were bail-able offences and that he (Kyari) will not jump bail if granted by the court.

Responding, counsel to the Federal Government and the Director, Legal Services of the NDLEA, Joseph Sunday informed the court that Kyari will interfere with the ongoing money laundering investigation against him and should be denied bail.

He said the NDLEA has adequate medical facilities that will take care of Abba Kyari’s ailments.

Kyari had, on February 21, approached the court with an ex-parte motion and originating summons seeking bail and asking the court to enforce his fundamental human rights which he alleged had been breached by his unlawful arrest and detention.

He urged the court in the main suit, to make an order directing the NDLEA to pay him N500 million for infringing on his rights and to direct the Agency to tender a public apology in national dailies.