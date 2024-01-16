The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), Mallam Mele Kyari, will Wednesday appraise the challenges and opportunities within the country’s energy sector at the annual lecture of the Faculty of Science, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State.

The NNPCL boss is expected to deliver the lecture on the title: ‘Energy Security, Sustainability and Profitability in Nigeria: Advances, Challenges and Opportunities’.

According to the organisers, the lecture, scheduled to begin at 10 am at the University, will provide a unique opportunity for students, faculty, and industry professionals to gain insights into the trends shaping the energy industry in Nigeria.

Kyari, an industry visionary and leader, has played a pivotal role in shaping the trajectory of NNPC Limited in recent years.

With a wealth of experience and a keen understanding of global energy dynamics, Kyari will share perspectives on the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for Nigeria’s energy sector.

The lecture will hold at the prestigious Oduduwa Hall of the University under the Chairmanship of a former two-term Dean of the Faculty and one-time Vice-Chancellor of Wesley University of Science and Technology, Ondo (WUSTO), Professor Mosadoluwa Adetola Badejo.

The Vice-Chancellor of OAU, Professor Adebayo Simeon Bamire, will be the Chief Host, while the Dean of the Faculty, Professor ‘Yinka Adesina will be the host.

This faculty lecture, which is hybrid, is open to students, faculty, and industry professionals interested in gaining valuable insights into the energy sector.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We’re tired of promises, we want action, ASUU tells federal, state govts

THE Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has expressed displeasure over the state of the nation. It urges the federal and other levels of governments to wake up and provide governance that will alleviate the suffering of the masses in the new year. The national president of the union, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke, made this call in an exclusive interview with the Nigerian Tribune when asked to assess the state of the nation…....….

Maritime workers threaten to shut down ports nationwide Jan 9

The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) has issued a nationwide strike threat scheduled for Tuesday, January 9th. The proposed strike aims to shut down all seaports, jetties, as well as oil and gas platforms across the country. In a statement released on Wednesday, John Ikemefuna, the union’s head of media, conveyed the decision on behalf of the President General, Comrade Adewale Adeyanju……..

EFCC storms Dangote head office

AS part of its ongoing investigations into foreign exchange allocations to some companies in the country, operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from its Lagos zonal command were at the corporate headquarters of the Dangote Group in Lagos, on Thursday...….….…

Tinubu names new executive directors for NPA, NIMASA

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointments of new Executive Directors in the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), which are agencies under the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy.…..…

Veteran Yoruba actor, Olofa Ina, dies at 73

Veteran Yoruba actor, Deji Akinremi, popularly known as ‘Olofa Ina’, has died, aged 73. Nollywood actor, Saidi Balogun, took to his instagram page, @saidibalogun, to disclose the death of Olofa Ina, on Thursday. Balogun, with the display of the deceased’s photo, wrote, “Good night Legend Chief Deji Akinremi (Olofa Ina) RIP.”...…

EDITORIAL: The US Senate s3x scandal

RECENTLY, a United States Senate staffer, Aidan Maese-Czeropski, was alleged to have been involved in a s3x session in a Judiciary Committee hearing room. He was said to have engaged in the act with another male. As massive outrage greeted the act, the office of his employer, Democrat Senator Ben Cardin (Maryland), announced on social media that the culprit no longer had his job.…..…