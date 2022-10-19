Kyari: I didn’t know if NDLEA operatives at Enugu Airport have been arrested, prosecuted ― Witness

The trial of the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abba Kyari and his co-defendants has resumed before a Federal High Court in Abuja, with the 4th Prosecution witness, Mohammed Ajia, saying he was not aware if the NDLEA operatives at the Enugu International Airport, where the two suspected drug dealers arrived in the country had been arrested and prosecuted.

Under cross-examination by counsel to Kyari and two others, Dr Onyeachi Ikpeazu (SAN), the witness, who is the Commander, FCT Command of the NDLEA, told the court that, “It is not within my purview to know whether the NDLEA operatives at the airport have been arrested”.

Ajia agreed with the defence counsel that Kyari, ACP Sunday Obuah, ASP Bawa James, Insp. Simon Agirigba and Insp. John Nuhu, who are 1st to 5th defendants respectively, were the police officers in the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the Inspector-General of Police who arrested the two drug traffickers, Chibunna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus Ezenwanne, the 6th and 7th defendants at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu that are being prosecuted.

He said, the letter, transferring the two suspects, Umeibe and Ezenwanne that have been convicted and the substance, suspected to be cocaine was signed by ACP Sunday Obuah on behalf of Kyari and added that “On February 4, 2022, we received 12 white cotton packs of powdery substance suspected to be cocaine and additional 12 packs of the substance in pallet form.

“In all, there are 24 packs, packed in two travelling bags. When I received the transfer letter, we acknowledged the receipt and I minuted on it to the exhibit keeper”, he said and the said letter, marked as exhibit 13 by the court was tendered through him while being led in evidence by the prosecution counsel, Joseph Sunday, who is the Director of Prosecution and Legal Services of the NDLEA.”

The witness, who also identified the two travelling bags marked as Exhibits 7 and 8 containing the powdery substance, confirmed to be cocaine said, he witnessed the testing of the substance, done pack by pack, with each pack tested differently.

“About 80 per cent of the substance tested positive for cocaine while in others, there were traces of cocaine which suggested that the substance might have been adulterated with another substance,” he said.

Kyari and his four co-defendants pleaded not guilty to the eight counts charge, bordering on conspiracy, obstruction and dealing in cocaine and other related offences, preferred against them by the NDLEA in the alleged cocaine deal, but Umeibe and Ezenwanne pleaded guilty to counts five, six and seven preferred against them and were convicted and sentenced by the court to six years imprisonment.

After other defence counsel cross-examined the witness, the trial Judge, Justice Emeka Nwite adjourned the matter till October 20 for trial continuation.

