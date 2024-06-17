THE Kwara State Independent Electoral Commission (KWSIEC) has released timetable of activities for the conduct of local government elections on September 21.

According to a statement by the chairman of the KWSIEC, Muhammed Okanla, in Ilorin, the programme of activities will begin with a meeting with leadership of all the registered political parties in the state, on Friday.

The statement said that the meeting would be followed by primaries of political parties between Monday, June 24 and 30.

Okanla, who said that political parties would be expected to obtain and return nomination forms; KWSIEC 01 and KWSIEC 02; for chairmanship and councilorship elections between Monday, July 1 and 5, 2024.

He added that verification of candidates’ credentials would be held between July 8 and 19.

The statement read: “Display of names of candidates nominated by political parties to be posted on KWSIEC notice board: Monday, July 22 to Friday, July 26, 2024.

“Training of ad-hoc staff in all the three senatorial districts: Saturday, July 27th to Wednesday, July 31st, 2024.

“Last day for withdrawal of candidate (if need be): Monday, August 5th, 2024; last day for publication of list of nominated candidates: Tuesday, August 6th, 2024.”

“Political party campaign starts on: Monday, August 19 and ends on the midnight of Thursday, September 19, 2024; elections day for chairmanship and councilorship positions: September 21, 2024; collection of Certificate of Return: Monday, September 23rd, 2024.”

