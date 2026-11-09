KWIRS promotes early tax education through Schools’ quiz competition

The Kwara State Internal Revenue Service (KWIRS) has intensified efforts to promote tax awareness among young people, saying early exposure to taxation will help nurture responsible citizens who understand the link between tax compliance, public accountability and economic development.

The Executive Chairman of KWIRS, Shade Omoniyi, said this at the agency’s annual Tax Club Quiz Competition, which attracted 90 schools across the state.

She explained that the initiative was designed to educate students on the importance of taxation as a civic responsibility and its role in funding public infrastructure, essential services and sustainable development.

According to her, introducing taxation to students at an early stage would help build a generation that understands the obligations of citizens and the responsibilities of government in managing public revenue.

Omoniyi added that the competition also provides students with opportunities to develop confidence, strengthen their critical-thinking abilities and appreciate healthy competition.

The Governor of Kwara State and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, represented by the Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Dr Lawal Olorungbebe, commended KWIRS and the education authorities for sustaining the initiative.

He said education should go beyond academic qualifications to prepare young people to understand their civic responsibilities, appreciate public institutions and participate actively in building a prosperous society.

“By introducing students to the fundamentals of taxation at an early stage, KWIRS is helping to nurture a generation that appreciates the relationship between tax revenue, public expenditure, accountability and development. This is a commendable investment in the future of our state,” he said.

The governor congratulated the participating schools, finalists and other stakeholders who contributed to the success of the competition.

The initiative comes amid efforts by tax authorities across the country to expand the tax base, improve voluntary compliance and strengthen public confidence in the tax system.

Early tax education is considered important to building a sustainable tax culture, as it helps young people understand that taxes are not merely financial obligations but contributions towards funding roads, schools, healthcare, security and other public services.

Goodwill messages were delivered by the Commissioner for Youth Development, Hon. Shehu Ndanusa Usman; the Olofa of Offa, Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi; the Emir of Lafiagi, Alhaji Mohammed Kudu Kawu; and the Tax Club Coordinator for Ilorin South Local Government, Romeo Oseni.

In his closing remarks, the Director of Income Tax, KWIRS, Mohammed Usman, commended the participating schools and appreciated the traditional rulers and other dignitaries who attended the event.

Also present were the Commissioner for Finance, Dr Hauwa Nuru; Commissioner for Communications, Bola Olukoju; representatives of traditional institutions; the Chairman of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria, Ilorin District Society, Taofiq Alabi; and the State Coordinator of the Society of Women in Taxation, Prof. Khadijat Yahaya, among other stakeholders.