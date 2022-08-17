Kwik launches in Ibadan, promises 60mins delivery

Kwik has announced the launch of its innovative and prompt delivery solutions to entrepreneurs, businesses, government agencies, and merchants in Ibadan and promises 60 minutes delivery.

With the launch of its delivery service in Ibadan, Kwik aims to play a significant role in solving one of the downsides of rapid development – an increase in traffic jams, by delivering parcels from businesses to customers in under 60 minutes.

According to Romain Poirot-Lellig, Kwik’s Founder and CEO; the company’s plan to deploy over 1500 bikes which would handle thousands of deliveries daily is a significant breakthrough in local logistics in Ibadan, being the third base of operations for Kwik’s Nigerian market, allowing for increased commercial activities in the city.

“We are constantly looking for ways to improve our service offering. Now, merchants and small businesses in Ibadan can partner with Kwik to deliver products to buyers in less than an hour.”

In a related development, Kwik recently launched KwikStore – a free e-Commerce storefront solution that allows any business owner, merchant, social vendor entrepreneurs, and SMEs to create their own online stores literally in 5 minutes from their smartphone without any technical or coding knowledge.

With these innovative platforms (Kwik Delivery and KwikStore), Kwik will offer customers in electronics, tech, security, fashion, food & groceries, telecommunication, and pharmaceutical industries access to world-class standard services such as owning an online store, managing sales and inventory, payment solutions, and fast deliveries.

“E-commerce activities in Nigeria have continued to grow at a steady pace since 2015. More than 80% of Nigerians prefer to shop online from the comfort of their homes and have these products delivered to their doorsteps,” Yinka Olayanju, Kwik’s Chief Operations Officer said.

She added that “This rising trend in online activities has led to a steep increase in public spending as well as all-round economic growth, both of which require logistics support of the kind that Kwik Delivery is best-equipped to provide.”

“The opening of the Ibadan office shows Kwik’s commitment to the potential we see in the country. The trade activities within Lagos, Abuja, and Ibadan will shape the future of further advancement into other cities” explained Olivier Decrock, CTO and Co-Founder of Kwik.

Launched in 2019, Kwik has continued to evolve with new innovations, providing digital and logistics solutions to African B2B merchants and e-commerce social vendors in the fields of delivery, fulfilment, and payment. The Kwik platform is currently open to individuals and businesses operating in Lagos State, Abuja, and now Ibadan city of Oyo State, Nigeria.

