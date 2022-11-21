KWASU VC, Prof Akanbi dies at 51, Gov Abdulrasaq, others mourn

Vice Chancellor of the Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, Professor Muhammed Mustapha Akanbi (SAN), is dead.

Tribune Online gathered from the university’s social media post on Sunday night that the late VC died in Lagos state after a protracted illness.

“The sad event took place after a protracted illness. We urge all to remember the immediate and extended family and the University in prayers in this very trying time,” the post added.

Also in a condolence message by the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the Kwara state governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, , Rafiu Ajakaye, described as painful and shocking the death of Professor Akanbi.

“We submit to the decree of Allah who gives and takes. It is against that backdrop that we mourn the Vice Chancellor who answered Allah’s call tonight. He was a true and humble servant of Allah and we beseech our God, the oft-forgiving and merciful, to grant him al-jannah Firdaus.

“The professor of Law was a colossus who played the leading role to open a new chapter of academic excellence and greatness for KWASU. Our condolences go to his family, immediate and extended, to KWASU and the rest of the academic community, and to members of the bar and the bench in Kwara State and across the country,” the statement added.

Similarly, the Emir of Ilorin and chairman Kwara State Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, expressed sadness over the incident, adding that it was “quite shocking, unfortunate and saddening.”

The Publicity Secretary of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Ilorin, Ridwan Musa, said “The Janāzah prayer will be offered on his remains immediately after Salatul-‘Asr at his residence in Ilorin, on Monday.

Late Mohammed Mustapha Akanbi became a Professor at the age of 40 years and was appointed as Vice Chancellor at 49.

He is a former Director of Unilorin School of Preliminary Studies and also the son of former President of The Court of Appeal and pioneer Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences, Justice Mohammed Mustapha Akanbi.

He had travelled in and out of the country several times to attend to his health before his death and had told newsmen that he once survived COVID-19.

