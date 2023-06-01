Dr Rashidat Akande of the Department of Economics and Development Studies, Kwara State University has won a $24,000 CAD International Scholarship Grant of the Queen Elizabeth Scholarship – Advanced Scholars – West Africa (QES-AS-WA) scheme.

In a statement by Director of Relations in the university, Saeedat Aliyu, Dr Akande won the QES-AS-WA scholarship award under the year 2022 with the theme, “Wurin ta na yin rubutu – Her own room to write.”

Dr Akande’s participation in the programme is for two months, aimed at supporting women Ph.D. and early career researchers to expand the frontiers of their research and create lasting impact both in Nigeria and Canada.