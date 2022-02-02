KwaraTV begins 24-hour transmission

The Kwara State Television Authority (KWTV), Ilorin has commenced 24-hour transmission, two decades after its establishment.

Speaking during the official switch-on of transmission signal for 24-hour broadcasting of the TV station in Ilorin, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq said that the medium has gone live on StarTimes Channel 113 and FreeTV 502 with the switch on.

The governor, who re-echoed the government’s readiness to continually upgrade and reposition media houses in the state for effective dissemination of government’s activities, recalled that on the assumption of office, the state-owned media houses- Radio Kwara, KwaraTV and The Herald newspaper were almost dead as workers’ morale was very low.

“Before this administration came on board, our media houses were in a state of comatose but under our watch, we have successfully turned the narrative around and we will not stop until we achieve our aims”, the governor said.

Governor Abdulrazaq also said that since he became the governor Radio Kwara and the Herald Newspaper have benefitted from the media houses restructuring as Radio Kwara now broadcasts 24 hours nonstop, with quality content and the Kwara State Printing and Publishing Corporation, the Publishers of the Herald Newspapers, is also being upgraded.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Also speaking, the state Commissioner for Communications, Hon Olabode Towoju, had gone off air since September last year, assuring that the TV station would not go down again, “as the present administration is committed to ensuring that best practices in the industry are upheld by the station.

“Worthy of note is the fact that this administration has also obtained broadcast licences for two new radio stations, Kakakin FM 88.9 and Nootia FM 88.7, which will further help in projecting the numerous activities of the government to our people and aid us in getting closer to our people in Kwara North while ensuring that our people do not need to go to the Benin Republic to use their radio station anymore”, he said.

Towoju urged the workers to cooperate with the government that has made them a part of the historical achievement in the State.

General Manager of the TV station, Mr Olatunde Michael, said the launch was the first of the three phases of bringing Kwara TV back to public reckoning, adding that it planned to go national in the second phase and then international via the DSTV in the third.

He commended the Governor for his support.

“What we have just done is phase one. We have three phases for this rebound process. The step one is to get back on air and run a 24-hour service and make history. Phase two for us is to get to the national Startimes. In the meantime, we are at the regional level which is the northern part of Startimes. We broadcast in Kwara State and its environs. Conversations have kicked off on how we can be on the national platform of Startimes. The third phase is to be on DSTV. The whole idea is to get closer to the people. A lot of our viewers are on Startimes likewise DSTV and we want to reach everybody. That’s the plan,” he said.

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

KwaraTV begins 24-hour transmission

FACT CHECK: US Did Not Give Nigeria 48 Hours Ultimatum To Detain Abba Kyari

KwaraTV begins 24-hour transmission