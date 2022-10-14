Kwarapoly student bags 6 months for $9,891 fraud

Latest News
By Biola Azeez - Ilorin
Kwarapoly student bags,

The Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday secured the conviction of 31-year-old Bashiru Azeez Seyi from Oyan in Odo-Otin Local Government Area of Osun State over offences bordering on internet fraud.

Bashiru, a student in the Marketing Department of Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin was charged on one count by the anti-graft agency before Justice Adebayo Yusuf of the Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin.

According to the Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, the charge reads:

“That you, Bashiru Azeez Seyi, sometime between July 2020 and January 2022 in Ilorin, within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court knowingly had under your control the gross sum of $9,891 which you knew to be unlawfully obtained and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 319A of the Penal Code”

He pleaded guilty to the charge.

Following his plea, counsel to the EFCC, Sesan Ola, reviewed the facts of the case through a witness who is an operative of the Commission. The witness tendered the extra-judicial statements of the defendant, an hp laptop, one RX 330 Lexus Car and one phone in evidence of the crime against the defendant, following which the counsel urged the court to convict the defendant as charged.

Justice Yusuf, in his judgment, sentenced the defendant to six months imprisonment with N200,000 as the option for a fine.

The judge also ordered the forfeiture of the convict’s car, one iPhone XR, and a hp laptop to the Federal Government.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 


 

You might also like
Latest News

Contractor refunds proceeds of poultry birds sale to Oyo public school

Latest News

Abe empathises with flood victims in Rivers

Latest News

Obi tasks OBI-DIENT to fund Campaign, appeals for patience over PCC list

Latest News

Flood displaces families, ravages farms, property in many Delta communities, says…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More