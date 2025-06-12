Kwara youths laud Senator Mustapha’s developmental strides

Youths from across Kwara South Senatorial District have commended Senator Salihu Mustapha for his continued commitment to youth development across Kwara South.

The youths gave the commendation during this year’s Ileya festival which was held in Omu-Aran, Irepodun Local Government Area, and convened by the Oluomo of Isapa Land and immediate past executive chairman of Ekiti Local Government Area, Comrade Yinka Ayeni Dallas.

They lauded the lawmaker’s contributions in the areas of education, empowerment, and infrastructure which has significantly improved their lives and opportunities.

Far more than a religious observance, the event served as a platform for youth empowerment, cultural expression, and collective gratitude from the organisers.

Attendees enjoyed an array of traditional performances, music, sporting competitions, and communal feasting that brought together hundreds of young people from the senatorial district as representatives of various youth groups praised Senator Mustapha for his accessibility and responsiveness to constituents’ needs.

“This celebration reflects the peace, progress and promise we see in Kwara South today much of which is made possible by Senator Mustapha’s visionary leadership,” one of the youth leaders stated.

The lawmaker, in his goodwill message, urged Nigerian youths to keep hope alive and continue to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda reaffirming his dedication to inclusive governance.

He said, “Our young people are the heartbeat of our future. Investing in their well-being, education and skills is not just a responsibility, it’s a necessity for the growth of our region.”

The event drew a wide spectrum of notable attendees including former commissioners, former local government chairmen, vibrant youth leaders, young professionals, and women leaders, all of whom lent their voices to the call for continued investment in youth potential and community unity.