Kwara: Youths burn NDLEA office, invade Emir’s palace over POS agent’s abduction, others

Irate youths on Monday burnt the office of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and invaded the palace of the Emir of Lafiagi, a community in Kwara State.

The development followed a series of abductions, including that of a POS agent.

The protest escalated quickly as windows at the Emir’s palace were broken, and parts of the structure were damaged.

Speaking with journalists, a resident said, “We have been crying and dying in silence. People are being kidnapped every week.

“We don’t sleep with our two eyes closed anymore, and nobody, not the governor, not the chairman, not even the Emir, is doing anything about it.”

Another resident said the protest resulted from “bottled-up anger over repeated terrorist invasions, the youths are tired, and no tangible actions are coming from the government.

“Our chairman and the governor are not willing to help us. The attacks are getting more intense; this is why the youth protested today.

“Protesters went to the Emir’s palace and stormed some offices belonging to security agencies. The NDLEA office was torched.”

Community sources confirmed the incidents. They described the security situation in Kwara North as worsening. A source said,

“The attacks are becoming too rampant. The POS guy was kidnapped on Sunday evening, and now, this morning, the two other people, who are Hausa, were also kidnapped this Monday morning.”

The source also stated, “As we speak, nobody has heard from the kidnappers. But the vigilantes and the security operatives have been briefed, and they are currently working on their rescue.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE