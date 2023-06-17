Kwara Youths Advocate, a socio-political organization in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara state, has called on the federal legislator representing Ilorin East/South federal constituency in the National Assembly, Hon. Yinka Aluko, to make meaningful contributions that will positively impact the lives of his constituents.

In a statement issued by the group’s president, Busayo David, in Ilorin over the weekend, it highlighted the high expectations of the constituents, considering the level of poverty among the people.

Busayo congratulated the lawmaker on his well-deserved victory in the polls and urged him to continue listening to the people, irrespective of their tribe, religion, or social factors.

The group also advised the legislator to initiate consultations to address the needs and aspirations of the people effectively, rather than adopting what they referred to as a top-down approach.

“I will not be the first to congratulate you nor will I be the last because you remain the man of the people, and I believe you will continue to be so.

“You have always listened to the people regardless of tribe, religion, and other social factors, and I hope you will continue to do the same forever.

“My sincere prayer is that you become a shining light in the Green Chambers, presenting legislation and contributions that will have a meaningful impact on your constituents in Ilorin East/South Federal Constituency.

“I have no doubt in my mind that after your tenure in office at the expiration of the 10th Assembly, the people of Ilorin East/South federal constituency will be singing ‘We want you again for a second term in office’ due to the qualitative and responsive performance you will have displayed in the Hallowed Green Chambers of the House of Representatives.”

