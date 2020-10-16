Kwara workers call off strike

Organized labour in Kwara State has suspended the three-day strike action embarked upon by workers in the state to protest non-implementation of N30,000 minimum wage for all categories of workers in the state.

The leadership of the labour movement in Kwara state, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC ), the Trade Union Congress (TUC ) and the Joint Negotiating Council (JNC-TUS), in a statement jointly signed by their chairmen, Aliyu Isa Ore, Ezekiel Adegoke and Saliu Suleiman, respectively, directed workers to resume work on Monday, October 19.

The statement, titled, “suspension of strike”, reads:

The leadership of the labour movement in Kwara state, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC ),Trade Union Congress (TUC) and Joint Negotiating Council (JNC-TUS) after due consultation and the intervention of well meaning Kwarans on the on-going strike and the readiness of the state government to shift ground on the new minimum wage to pave way for the minimum wage committee to meet and conclude for signing and implementation to all categories of workers of the state, local government and pensioners, resolved as follows:

“To suspend the on-going strike action to pave way for the final conclusion of the new wage in Kwara state

“Urge every worker to return to work as from Monday, 19th October, 2020.

“That no worker, irrespective of the Grade level should be harassed, intimidated, molested or victimized as a result of taking part in the strike as the leaders of the labour movement will not take such lightly.

“That we will not hesitate to call you back to action in case of any failure on the part of the state government as regards the minimum wage.

“The leadership of the labour movement wishes to express our sincere appreciation to:

The entire workers in Kwara state, (serving and retired)

The security operatives i e, the Police, SSS and the Civil Defence corps).

“The civil society organisation and the general public at large for your support, cooperation and understanding while the strike lasted. We thank you all.

