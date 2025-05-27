Kwara women want improved roles in 2027 elections

As Nigeria prepares for the 2027 general elections, women from various professional, religious, and trade associations in Kwara State met on Tuesday to rewrite the narrative of women’s political participation in the state and to enhance their involvement in political leadership.

Speaking at a one-day summit themed “Empowering Women Leaders Globally”, organized by the Women Environment and Youth Development Initiative (WOYODEV), the women—including members of NAWOJ, INEC, and various trade and religious groups—declared that women’s leadership is not optional but essential.

The Executive Director of WOYODEV, Mrs. Tosin Apiriola-Ajayi, stated that the programme focused on inclusion, particularly for young women and underprivileged groups. She added that it aligns with the objectives of UN Women and the Women and Youth Democratic Engagement (WYDE) Initiative.

“Women are often sidelined in political conversations, and our mission is to bring more women to the ballot—not just as voters, but as powerful contenders who will not only run but win in 2027. Nigeria’s political future is one where women will not only participate but lead. Ultimately, no one should be left behind in the democratic process,” she said.

WOYODEV noted that the summit aimed to promote feminist coalitions and movements that span across Nigeria.

“The project seeks to ensure that no one is left behind in the democratic process by empowering women at all levels—community, state, and national—and by advancing women’s political participation and decision-making. It particularly targets the most marginalized by supporting civil society and women’s rights organizations in promoting full and effective political engagement for women at all levels.

“To ensure women’s political engagement and build momentum toward achieving affirmative action in the 2027 national elections, feminist coalitions and movements must be strengthened across Nigeria. This includes encouraging sustainable local collaborations to challenge gender discrimination, question unequal power dynamics, and end harmful socio-cultural practices that target women and girls. We must also support female political candidates to be financially, intellectually, and legally equipped to create an environment where they can run for office and win in the 2027 general elections.”

“We are creating a democracy that benefits all,” said Apiriola-Ajayi, adding, “and by working together with the media, civil society, and security agencies, we can secure a fair, safe, and empowering platform for Nigerian women to lead.”

Under the flagship project “From Margins to Mainstream,” the group aims to empower society to increase women’s participation in politics in Nigeria.

The project is being implemented in three Nigerian states—Kwara, Enugu, and Lagos—with the overall objective of accelerating a socio-cultural shift from norms that limit women’s participation in active politics to democratic values that empower women for active political involvement by 2027.

The initiative is part of the broader WYDE (Women and Youth Democratic Engagement) programme, supported by UN Women and funded by the European Union.

She highlighted a key anticipated outcome: the formation of strong feminist coalitions comprising female lawmakers, party leaders, and other influential women. According to her, the expected results are promising, especially as civil society organizations stand ready to foster a level playing field for both genders in political contests.

