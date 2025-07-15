Kwara: Thomas Adewumi University matriculates 780 new students

Thomas Adewumi University, Oko-Irese, in the Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, has matriculated a total of 780 new students at its fifth matriculation ceremony.

Speaking at the event, the Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Professor Francisca Oladipo, said that all the matriculating students cut across all seven faculties and 22 programmes being run by the institution.

The VC, who reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to quality education, said that, “As an institution, we remain steadfast in our mission to provide quality education and to equip you with the knowledge, skills, and character you need to thrive in a rapidly changing world.

“Today, we formally welcome into our academic community a new cohort of 780 bright young men and women who have chosen to begin their higher education journey with us.

“Indeed, these figures reflect the growing confidence that parents and students have in Thomas Adewumi University as a centre of academic excellence.

“I encourage you, the matriculating students, to make the most of the excellent facilities, quality teaching, and serene environment that our University offers. Engage wholeheartedly in your studies, take part in constructive extracurricular activities, and adhere to the rules and regulations of the University.

“As an institution, we remain steadfast in our mission to provide quality education and to equip you with the knowledge, skills, and character you need to thrive in a rapidly changing world. We are committed to maintaining a safe, supportive, and inclusive environment where every student can flourish,” the VC said.

In his remarks, the Chancellor and founder of the University, Engineer Dr. Johnson Adewumi, urged matriculating students to adhere to the institution’s oath, saying that, “Oath must be obeyed. Your parent have done you well by ensuring all of you are living on the Campus and it is now left to you to be a good ambassador of your family.

“As a student of TAU, you are expected to have hours of community services through our skill acquisition programmes, and acquire a minimum of two international certifications to assist you in securing your future and be an IT professional.”

The ceremony was graced by representatives from the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), led by Mr. Habib Usman Maiyaki, parents of matriculating students, traditional rulers, and other stakeholders.

