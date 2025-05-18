Latest News

Kwara: Suspect says he’s lost count of children abducted for rituals 

Adegbite Taoheed
children abducted for rituals, Kwara govt World Bank train 100 extension agents farmers on animal feeds

A suspected kidnapper, believed to be in his 20s, has revealed that he and his gang, who specialised in kidnapping for rituals, have abducted many children in Kwara State.

The suspect, who allegedly attempted to lure a child away, was intercepted on Friday evening by community members in Ilorin, the state capital.

Before the arrival of the police patrol team, who subsequently whisked him away, the suspect was reportedly being beaten by a mob. 

During a brief on-the-spot interrogation, which video is now circulating online, the suspect admitted that child abduction had become a routine operation for his group in the state. 

The suspect, visibly in pain from the mob action, spoke in Pidgin English, “I don’t know the number again… We’ve done it many times.

“Our oga (leader) dey Dagbolu for Osogbo side. Na him dey send us money. E don give me N10 million before.”

While Ilorin serves as a key base for sourcing, the suspect revealed that the syndicate he works with operates across multiple states.

ALSO READ: Abducted Ondo APC chair killed after N5m ransom payment

According to him, the syndicate often moved the children out of Kwara within hours of abduction to avoid detection,  also named a few other alleged collaborators.

The Kwara State Police Command, in a statement on Saturday by its Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, confirmed the arrest, adding that the suspect is in custody and undergoing intense interrogation.

The suspect who was rescued from mob action was immediately taken into custody, Adetoun said.

“We strongly advise against jungle justice. It obstructs the legal process and can lead to fatal mistakes. All suspicious activity should be reported to law enforcement promptly,” she said.

The police spokesperson further disclosed that the investigation is still ongoing to verify claims by the suspect to be part of a larger network operating out of Osun State.

“The Command is actively following leads to uncover the full extent of the alleged network. Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses,” she added.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

Share This Article
Previous Article Ondo Amotekun arraigns, Gunmen kill businessman, killing of Ifon youth in Police custody, Ondo auto crash, Owo cleric rains, cult clash in Ondo community, Ondo road accident, Police arrest farmer, CSO advocates deployment, traditional worshippers urge electorate, vitamin supplements, Political parties intensify campaign Community leaders schools charged Man stabs friend to death over N2,000 debt in Ondo, Aiyedatiwa, Alake to attend Ondo political summit, Ondo guber: Makinde, PDP Southwest leaders receive defectors from APC, others, Ondo: Police arrest prophetess over pregnant woman’s death, Ondo guber: INEC, stakeholders inspect sensitive materials ahead distribution, political parties to field young candidates, Ikorigho leaders affirm Eko as Olu-elect, caution impostors, Ondo LG poll, Ondo Cult clash, Ondo suspected herders,Ondo oil-producing communities, A woman, known as Mummy Ife, and her two daughters, Bukola and Ife, have died in a fire outbreak at their Olaiya Rainbow Street residence in Ondo City, Ondo West Local Government Area of Ondo State, on Sunday, Kingship tussle: Ondo community seeks govt, security agency’s intervention, Ondo Kidnappers release surveyors, Ondo Gunmen abduct Abducted Ondo APC chair killed after N5m ransom payment
Next Article Senator Uba’s appointment, SDP appointments of NWC members, Alliance for Transformation Mandate, SDP 2027 Group rejects Senator Uba’s appointment as deputy national chairman

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×