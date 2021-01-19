Kwara supports 2,300 victims of Ilorin rainstorm

Kwara State Government will, on Wednesday, begin the disbursement of funds to 2,300 victims of recent rainstorm in Ilorin, the state capital.

“His Excellency Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, recently set up a committee to implement the reports of a rainstorm committee in Kwara State and the disbursement will commence tomorrow, January 20, 2021, at the Civil Service Commission headquarters Ilorin,” chairman of the Implementation Committee on Ilorin Rainstorm Disasters Hajia Habibat Yusuf announced in a statement.

Other members of the implementation committee are Prof. Badmus O Yusuf; Mrs Bilqees M. Oladimeji; Gidado Alakawa; Stephen A. Awoyale; Bola Olojoku; Prof. Hamzat Abdulraheem; while Mrs Adaran Motunrayo, serves as the Secretary.

“Preloaded ATM cards will be presented to each beneficiaries spanning three categories,” the statement.

The statement said the sum of N25,000, N50,000 and N100,000 respectively will be presented to each victim depending on the extent of the damage they suffered.

