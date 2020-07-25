Kwara Speaker condoles gov Abdulrazaq, family over father’s demise

Speaker, Kwara State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Danladi-Salihu has commiserated with Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, the Emir of Ilorin, HRH, Alhaji Dr Ibrahim Zulu Gambari and Abdulrazaq family over the death of the first lawyer in the northern Nigeria region and patriarch of Abdulrazaq family – Alhaji Abdulganiyu Folohunsho AbdulRazaq (SAN).

Late AGF Abdulrazaq, who was the first Finance commissioner for Kwara state, and Chairman, Nigeria body of Benchers until his demise, died early today at the age of 93 in Abuja.

“On behalf of my family, Honorable members, management and staff of the 9th Kwara state House of Assembly, I commiserate with His Excellency, Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, His Royal Highness the Emir of Ilorin and Abdulrazaq family over the death of our father, the Mutawali of Ilorin, Alh. AGF Abdulrazaq (SAN)”, a condolence message personally signed by the Speaker said.

“Baba’s demise is not a loss for Abdulrazaq’s family, but to the entirety of Kwarans and Nigerians at large, given his monumental sacrifices and commitment to the socio-economic and political development of the State and country, in his personal, professional and political capacity.

“Aside from being the first Lawyer in Northern Nigeria, Alh. AGF Abdulrazaq served Nigeria as a special member of the Northern House of Assembly from 1960 – 1962 following the Country’s independence, he was also the Nigerian Ambassador to the Republic of Ivory Coast between 1962 to 1964 and later, member of the Federal Parliament from 1964 to 1966 as the Federal Cabinet Minister of State for Transport, before he became the first Kwara State Commissioner of Finance, Health and Social welfare from 1967 – 1972.”

“Baba was also reputed for establishing the first private secondary school in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital.”

“While we wished you stayed longer to continue guiding and inspiring us in our strides to realize a greater Kwara, which Alh. AGF Abdulrazaq spent productive parts of his life pursuing, we take solace in the fact that he lived and died a fulfilled man”, Danladi-Salihu added.

He, therefore, prayed Allah SWT to forgive the deceased and grant him eternal rest, and the family fortitude to bear the great loss.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE