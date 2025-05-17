Kwara sets record, erects tallest flagpole in West Africa

The Kwara State Government has commissioned a 70-meter-high flagpole, which it proudly touts as the tallest in West Africa— an emblem of identity, pride, and unity for the state.

In a statement issued on Friday, the State Commissioner for Works, Abdulquawiy Olododo, described the monumental structure—bearing the Nigerian flag—as not just a landmark but a beacon of cultural significance and a potential driver of economic activity, embodying the vibrant spirit of the Kwara people.

According to Olododo, Kwara State’s tallest flagpole transcends its role as a physical monument, It represents a blend of cultural pride and economic growth, inviting Kwarans to celebrate their heritage and seize new opportunities for a unified and prosperous future.

“Flagpoles have long been pivotal symbols of national pride and identity.

“Kwara’s newest landmark goes beyond mere symbolism; it acts as a cultural yardstick, reflecting the rich heritage, traditions, and values of the Kwara people; a community known for its harmonious blend of ethnic diversity and shared values.

“The monument also aligns with the emerging status of Kwara State as a destination for technology innovation, creative economy, hospitality and tourism, trade and agribusiness, shedding the age-long appelation as a civil service state where the whole economy revolved just around payment of salary.

“The flag that flies high represents not only the sovereignty of Nigeria but also the collective spirit and unity of the diverse groups that call Kwara home,” the commissioner said.

Olododo stated that Kwara’s flagpole embodies the state’s blend of tradition and modernity, promoting social cohesion and celebrating diversity.

He said it serves as a symbol of growth, attracting tourism and investment, boosting local businesses, and stimulating economic development. He explained that the flagpole represents Kwara’s promise of a brighter future, driven by strategic investments and innovation.

The Commissioner further encouraged residents to reflect on their role in Kwara’s growth, emphasising the need for sustainable development that balances cultural heritage with modern progress.

