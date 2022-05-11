Kwara set to create five new satellite towns in Ilorin master plan

The chairman, of the Ilorin master plan working committee, Mallam Abdulmutalib Shittu, has said that the new city plan will create new five satellite towns to take care of the growing population in the metropolis and environs.

Speaking during the public presentation of the draft master plan and consultation in Ilorin on Wednesday, Shittu said that the new satellite towns would consist of comprehensive amenities of modern society, adding that there would be no need to get to the main capital to get all facilities needed to live a healthy and socioeconomic life.

The chairman, who said that the new towns also aimed to take care of future waste disposal, transportation, education, and population growth, added that the draft master plan was arrived at from contributions of key stakeholders in the state.

He also said that the next 28 days with provide avenues for further consultation aimed to contribute to and shape the development of the Ilorin city master plan.

“The master plan considers planned growth and development for 20 years; public transport and utility network; strengthening employment opportunities and the provisions of public services for an increasing population. The strategic master plan covers an area of just under 2,000 kilometres square and provides a 20-year vision for the future of Ilorin. It is a comprehensive, sustainable and implementable framework for urban development aimed at reflecting the needs of the community”, he said.

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq at the unveiling of the Ilorin master plan said that the presentation

spoke to his administration’s genuine concern for planned growth and the future of our children.





Represented by his deputy, Mr Kayode Alabi, the governor, who said that the project is a testament to the vision and commitment the government has for the state, added that designing master plans for other major cities is also a top priority, “as we build a sustainable future for Kwara state”.

“Today represents another milestone in the history of Ilorin and our state. For one, the capital city is getting a master plan for the second time since the creation of Kwara State in 1967. The first one had been designed in 1976 and it was meant to lapse at the close of the 20th century. We are glad to be offering the state its second-ever master plan.

“We started this project some 15 months ago, in 2020, and it has taken the efforts of many professionals and patriots to get us this far. I am truly grateful to all of you.

“Ilorin, which is one of the fastest-growing cities in Nigeria, will continue to record huge growth into the future. This master plan, therefore, provides A-grade professional insights into how the city will be organized in the areas of transportation and utilities, waste management, water and drainage system, education, health, climate change management and green areas, job opportunities, agriculture, and future expansion of the city, among others”.

