Kwara: RTEAN, NURTW protest removal of speed breakers on Ilorin highway

Transporters under the aegis of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) and the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), including residents of Kwara State, on Wednesday protested the removal of speed breakers on the Oko-Olowo, Ilorin–Jebba Expressway in Ilorin, the state capital.

Tribune Online recalled that the state government had erected speed breakers on the highway, but the federal government contractor recently engaged for rehabilitation work on the road removed them.

Speaking with journalists, the protesters, who carried placards with various inscriptions, said that the road had since become a death trap for commuters and residents following the contractor’s actions.

The inscriptions on the placards read: “Federal government should protect road users,” “Stop killing us in Oko-Olowo,” “Our lives matter on Oko-Olowo Road,” “We say no to avoidable accidents,” “Reinstall speed breakers in Oko-Olowo,” “Bring back the speed breakers now.”

The state chairman of RTEAN, Alhaji Abdulrahman Olayinka Onikijipa, who led the protest alongside his NURTW counterpart, Alhaji Abdulrasaq Ariwoola, demanded the immediate restoration of the speed breakers, insisting that they would not stand by helplessly while their members perish due to negligence.

Onikijipa said that it was the intervention of the leadership of the transport unions that prompted the state government to install the speed breakers on the highway, despite the fact that the responsibility lies with the federal government.

He urged the federal government to restore the speed breakers without delay, stressing that any future road works should incorporate adequate safety features.

The RTEAN chairman also called on the government to hold accountable those who authorised the removal of the speed breakers without public consultation.

He warned that the transport unions would mobilise their members in the state to demand swift action if urgent steps were not taken.

“We, the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria, alongside other stakeholders in the transport sector, are alarmed and outraged by the reckless and inconsiderate removal of speed breakers along the Oko-Olowo Expressway in Ilorin by a contractor of the federal government.

“These speed breakers were not just bumps on the road. They were lifesaving structures installed by the Kwara State government in response to repeated accidents, many of which claimed innocent lives. Their removal now amounts to a deliberate dismantling of a vital safety mechanism without consultation, justification, or alternative measures in place.

“This is not just a protest — it is a cry to protect the lives of our drivers, our commuters, our families, and our children. We are law-abiding citizens. But make no mistake, if urgent steps are not taken, we will mobilise our members across Kwara State and beyond to press home our demands. Enough is enough!”

Also speaking, the state chairman of NURTW, Alhaji Abdulrasaq Ariwoola, called for the restoration of the speed breakers on the road as a temporary measure.

He also advocated for the construction of overhead and pedestrian bridges in Oko-Olowo as a long-term solution.

Ariwoola, who spoke through the state secretary of the union, Mr Aliyu Yemi Rasheed, vowed that the transporters would not take the law into their own hands but cautioned that they would not hesitate to stage daily or weekly protests if their demands were not addressed.

“We are here not for celebration but to show our concern about the countless number of lives that have been lost as a result of road accidents, and to register our anger at the contractor for removing the speed breakers erected as a temporary measure pending a permanent solution.

“The National Union of Road Transport Workers and the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria, in collaboration with other transport sectors, met with the Kwara State government on many occasions over the frequency of accidents in Oko-Olowo before we finally agreed to install speed breakers on the road.

“The erection of these speed breakers yielded positive results, because since their installation, we have not recorded any accidents on the road. But to our dismay, the contractor, who could not provide any positive solution, just woke up one day and removed all the speed breakers.

“The primary responsibility of any government is to provide necessary measures to secure the lives and property of its citizens. We are therefore appealing to the federal government, through the Federal Ministry of Works, to address these concerns in securing our lives in Oko-Olowo,” the state NURTW leader said.

