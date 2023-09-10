Kwara State Internal Revenue Service (KW-IRS) generated N35.4 billion as revenue for the year 2022, the executive chairman of the KW-IRS, Mrs. Shade Omoniyi, has said.

Speaking in Ilorin at the weekend, Mrs Omoniyi, who said that the record represented 112 per cent of the Internal Revenue Generation (IGR) budget of the state for the year 2022, added that it was a great leap from 95.5 per cent achieved in 2021.

The executive chairman of the revenue agency appreciated Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq for the opportunity and avenue to explore various innovations over the years leading to improved revenue generation, also appreciated taxpayers and other stakeholders who, she said, are strategic in supporting its seamless processes of tax administration in the state.

It further appreciated and charged staff of the agency to continue to work tirelessly in ensuring set target is met, remain focused and dedicated to the assigned duty of revenue administration in the state, “by embracing innovations required in doing more together to achieve more success”.

As part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR), Omoniyi said that the KW-IRS Community Impact Programmes (CIPs) aimed at making some interventions across the state towards enhanced revenue drive and generation, adding that it covers what the agency tagged as the six Es.

