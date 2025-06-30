Kwara residents protest heightened insecurity in communities

Residents of Lafiagi in the Edu local government area of Kwara on Monday protested against insecurity in their communities.

The protesters cited cases of insecurity such as terrorism, kidnapping, and killings in the area.

‎The protesters, mainly youths from the area, expressed frustration over what they described as inaction against stakeholders like security agencies and government in the face of continued violence.

The people, who were seen chanting solidarity songs and waving placards, called for urgent intervention to curb cases of abduction.

Suspected to be bandits, the kidnappers reportedly overwhelmed local vigilantes at the scene with their superior firepower and motorcycles.

‎On Monday, the irate youths set fire to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) office in Lafiagi and vandalised the palace of the Emir of Lafiagi, smashing windows and damaging parts of the building.

‎“We have been crying and dying in silence. People are being kidnapped every week. We don’t sleep with both eyes closed anymore, and nobody, neither the governor, the chairman, nor even the Emir, is doing anything about it”, one of the residents said.

‎Another resident of the area said, “We are exhausted, and there has been no concrete action from the government. The frequency of attacks is increasing. That’s why we’re protesting”.

‎The unrest reportedly escalated as protesters moved toward key government buildings, including security agency offices. According to eyewitnesses, the NDLEA facility was set ablaze during the demonstration.

‎The people said that Lafiagi and neighbouring communities have experienced several abductions in recent weeks, saying that many residents were still being held captive.

‎It was also gathered that families of victims have paid ransoms to secure the release of their loved ones.