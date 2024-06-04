Residents of Kwara State on Tuesday lamented the socioeconomic hardship caused by the organised labour’s strike on their individual lives as the strike action entered its second day.

The Labour Party called the strike to press home their demand for an increased salary on Monday.

When Radio Nigeria correspondents went around to assess the situation, it was discovered that

The Nigerian Tribune investigation found that schools, courts, government offices, and some commercial banks are still closed to customers.

Speaking on the development, a trader in the popular Oja Tuntun, Ilorin, Ishaq Oladipo, said the strike has compounded the economic hardship being experienced by the Nigerian masses.

He narrated his experience making bank transaction, saying that those who have money in banks do not have access to do their business except through point-of-sale (POS) operators with its own limitations.

Ishaq appealed to the government and organised labour to urgently resolve their differences to ease the hardship caused by the strike action.

Also, a motor spare parts seller at Ipata Oloje in the Ilorin metropolis, Nnamdi Agukwe, said that the strike has contributed to low sales.

Agukwe, who said that customers now buy on credit, urged the government and organised labour to resolve the minimum wage issue in the interest of the common man.

