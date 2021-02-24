Kwara Reps member takes over construction of community schools

Following the BBC pidgin report on ramshackle primary schools in Onila and Agidingbi communities in the Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, the lawmaker representing the area in the National Assembly, Mr. Tunji Ajuloopin, has commenced the construction of block of classrooms in the two communities.

Ajuloopin, the member, representing Ekiti, Isin, Irepodun and Oke-Ero federal constituency of Kwara State also refunded the sum of N480,000 contributed by 25 women in Onila community.

The women, in the BBC pidgin report, had said that they contributed N2,000 monthly in a bid to build classrooms so as to provide a conducive learning environment for their children.

The report showed how pupils of the communities had been subjected to tortuous learning condition in a debasing atmosphere.

One of the women, Mrs. Deborah Aweda, said that the pupils had been exposed to sun, rain and other excruciating conditions that made learning an impossible task.

However, the lawmaker recently sent a delegation, led by one of his aides, to the two communities, in order to arrest the plight of his constituents.

Speaking to Nigerian Tribune, the lawmaker’s Chief of Staff, Lanre Agas, said the lawmaker would take over the entire structure, adding that he would fix the school in both communities in a record time to give the pupils the requisite learning environment.

