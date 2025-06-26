Kwara records rise in family planning in three years

Condoms, injection and implant are the three major family planning methods commonly used among clients in Kwara State in the last three years.

Speaking at a media roundtable on family planning in Ilorin on Thursday, tagged Kwara Family Planning Progress: Sustaining Partnerships for Lasting Impacts, the State Programme Manager (SPM), Dr Wale Adefila, said that the state recorded an additional 17,592 new users of family planning.

Represented by Mr Folusho Oyewale, Dr Adefila said that TCI has injected over N45 million from 2022 to 2025 into family planning, adding that it has trained 65 master trainers and over 100 nurses and midwives for effective family planning activities in the state.

As the TCI winds down in the state, Adefila identified stockouts, user fee charges in private hospitals, insecurity in some parts of the state, and method preference among clients as some of the challenges encountered during their three years of operation in Kwara State.

In her welcome address, the State Family Planning Coordinator, Hajia Bashirat Jatto, who was represented by Mrs Hajarat Olumo, said the state has been ensuring regular procurement of commodities, as well as high-impact training and campaigns to increase the number of clients accessing family planning in Kwara State.

In his speech, the Chairman of the Kwara State Media Advocacy Group, Biola Azeez, went down memory lane on how the group came into existence in February 2024.

“The TCI, in collaboration with Devcoms, organised a capacity training programme for selected practising journalists in Kwara State.

“The participants at the training programme were taken through advocacy, information and sensitisation on family planning activities, as well as methods to report and carry out improved, data-based family planning reports in the state. At the end of the two-day training sessions, the participants were formed into an advocacy group named the Kwara State Family Planning Media Advocacy Group.”

He said that since then, members of the group have been carrying out media advocacy activities in the area of family planning, aimed at promoting family planning methods among families and stakeholders in the state.

Azeez, however, called for improved funding and more media engagement, especially in rural areas of the state, to achieve maximum results in family planning activities in Kwara State.

