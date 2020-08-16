Kwara records 18 new cases of COVID-19

Kwara, on Saturday, has recorded 18 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total tally of confirmed cases to 906.

Mr Rafiu Ajakaye, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor and spokesman of the Technical Committee on COVID-19, made this known in a statement on Sunday in Ilorin.

He said out of the 906 confirmed cases, 649 patients were discharged leaving 234 active cases in the state.

Ajakaye also said 23 deaths were recorded while 3,980 people were tested for the virus.

He added that 3,076 tested negative for COVID-19 with no pending test.

(NAN)

