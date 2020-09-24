Kwara rainstorm: PDP urges FG to conduct comprehensive assessment

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara state has asked the federal government to urgently intervene in ameliorating the suffering of victims of the recent torrential rainstorm disaster in various parts of the state by providing them with support.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin on Thursday, the PDP state chairman, Engineer Kola Shittu, also urged President Muhammadu Buhari to send relevant government agencies to conduct a comprehensive assessment and report back to him in due course.

The PDP, who criticised the state government for requesting for a N10billion FG grant to take care of the victims, described the request as frivolous.

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq had on Wednesday this week visited some of the affected victims while his deputy, Kayode Alabi had flagged off the distribution of palliatives to some victims in Moro and Edu local government areas of the state.

Alabi also visited some victims of the disaster while the government has also constituted a committee headed by the state commissioner for Tertiary Education Science and Technology, Hajiya Saadatu Kawu Modibbo, to take the inventory of the damages done to properties in the affected areas.

In its criticism of the N10billion FG grant request, the Kwara state PDP said that the committee set up by the state government barely 48 hours ago, to assess the level of damages caused by the rainstorm is yet to give any report.

“We then wonder how the governor came about the report that 15,000 persons have been displaced and that property and farm products worth N10billion had been damaged or destroyed as a result of the disaster.

“We, therefore, urge President Buhari not to act on such frivolous figures presented to him but send relevant federal government agencies to conduct a comprehensive assessment and report back to him in due course.

“No responsible and affectionate Governor will wait for money and relief materials from the Federal Government that may take forever to come before providing succour to his people in times of emergencies such as the one we have found ourselves in Kwara now. Unlike the present insensitive administration of Governor Abdulrazaq, past governments had structured mechanisms in place to handle emergency situations such as this and would never wait on Mr President to provide relief materials to the people. This has only shown how clueless and unprepared the present government deliver good governance.

“Our party most sincerely acknowledge and appreciate the contributions of our referred Royal father, His Royal Highness, the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, who immediately swung into action by making relief items available to victims of this rainstorm. We also thank other notable philanthropists and private citizens who have been offering one assistance or the other in this regard.

“Let me say on a final note that government is the only entity with a wide reach of resources to take care of citizens in any emergency situation, we are therefore calling on Governor Abdulrazaq to take responsibility as a leader and urgently come to the aid of the affected Kwarans and communities.

