Kwara private school offers full scholarships to public school students

Four students selected through statewide public primary and secondary schools examination in Kwara State have been given full scholarships from one of the private schools in the state.

Speaking during the presentation of the scholarships to the beneficiaries in Ilorin, the state capital, on Tuesday, the proprietor of Roemichs International School, Mrs. Jumoke Harb, said the programme was conceived as part of giving back to the society in form of quality education.

The scholarship programme, which comprised all schooling expenses such as school, boarding and examination fees, also included educational materials.

“With this year’s scholarship programme, we have given every eligible child in the state fair opportunity to show themselves worthy of this scholarship. We have tested academic prowess, intelligence and resilience and the results have further confirmed that there is, indeed, a need for urgent intervention like this scholarship scheme for many more students across the state. I do hope that many others will join forces with us at Roemichs,” she said.

Mrs Harb, who commended assistance of the state’s ministry of Education and Human Capital Development in the schorlarship examination programme, said 10 students had so far benefited from the scholarship programme, as four were selected for year 2020.

Also speaking, the school principal, Mr Kevin Massey, said beneficiaries would have to earn subsequent years of scholarship by demonstrating consistent progress and hard work in both their academic and moral lives.

He said out of 433 application forms sent to school heads to nominate their brightest pupils for the scholarship examination, 203 primary pupils sat for the JSS scholarship, made up of 103 boys and 100 girls, while 159 students comprising 80 boys and 79 girls sat for the SSS scholarship test.

Massey also said 50 pupils and students were chosen a few weeks ago based on results of the first tests for the final elimination tests, adding that all the 16 local government areas were included in the initial exercise, “except for Patigi Local Government Area which could not raise transport cost”.

The state Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Hajia Fatimah Ahmed, represented by Director, Quality Assurance in the ministry, Mrs Comfort Abioye, commended the school, urging the management to increase the number of beneficiaries in subsequent years.

