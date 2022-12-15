Kwara presents minibuses, motorcycles to NURTW members

Kwara State government has presented three minibusses to members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in the ancient town of Offa, Offa local government and two motorcycles to members of the union in Igbaja in the Ifelodun local government to sustain members’ transport business.

Speaking at an empowerment programme, organized by the Senior Special Assistant to the state governor on Community Intervention, Mr. Kayode Oyin- Zubair (KOZ), in Igbaja, the governor’s aide said that the gesture was also aimed to ease commuters’ movement in the areas.

Oyin-Zubair, who assured the people of more interventions that would better their lives, promised to meet their needs by working with them in order to create solutions to problems in the areas.

He said that his office had earlier given 50 buses to NURTW, repaired 200 boreholes across the state, donated six computer systems to schools, and empowered young men with artisan skills whilst providing the required tools for practice, done in collaboration with various people including Nigerians in the diaspora.

“We understand that at every point in human life, there will always be a need, and governments must attend to some of the problems and not what we think to be their problems.

“My office SSA Community Intervention has also given out 100 tricycles. Those people we gave tricycles to will finish their repayment by February next year. To the glory of God, this particular office attracted a N160million community intervention grant from the Aliko Dangote foundation which was given to 16,000 women across Kwara state. We gave out 50 mini buses at a total cost of N125million, N100 million from SEAP, and the remaining N25million was added by KOZ Intervention”.

Also speaking at the event, the deputy director of Media and Publicity, Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign team, Olanrewaju Issa Onilu, commended Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq for providing good governance in the state.





“If the only role Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq was elected for is governance, he has done well because you have to compare him with the government before, and you know what that government did, you know what he has done. They just told you now that in Igbaja here, the people didn’t have water and within two years of Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, they have water”.

Speaking on the 2023 election and the benefit of APC presidential candidate, Onilu said that Asiwaju is the right candidate for the 2023 presidential election.

He said the accolade is evidenced in how Tinubu was able to transform Lagos state in terms of physical development and human capacity development

“If he was able to do it in Lagos both in terms of physical development and human capacity development. The country as at now actually needs Asiwaju more than Asiwaju needs Nigerian and that is reflected in the kind of support that we are receiving in all the states we have visited”, he said.